Finer Wealth Management Inc. Takes $448,000 Position in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of WISeKey International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WISeKey International stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.81. WISeKey International Holding AG has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

