Finer Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,156.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 160,109 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 22,717 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $8,359,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 39,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 23,178 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EPD opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

