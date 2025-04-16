Finward Bancorp Acquires New Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Finward Bancorp bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 279,418 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 148.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 43,877 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 88,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,338 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

