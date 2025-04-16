Finward Bancorp Buys New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $158.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.