Finward Bancorp Invests $270,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 85,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VRP stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.