Finward Bancorp Invests $270,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 85,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
VRP stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
