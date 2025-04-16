Finward Bancorp Makes New $352,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 765,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after buying an additional 87,621 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,029,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 22,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 273,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261,992 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Pfizer Price Performance
Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
