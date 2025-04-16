First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the March 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,008,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 55,509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 171,085 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 754,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 50,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 693,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FPF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 82,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,441. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

