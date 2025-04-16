First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 171,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 80,820 shares.The stock last traded at $46.32 and had previously closed at $45.90.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 984,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,449,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,256,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 244,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.