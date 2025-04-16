First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 171,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 80,820 shares.The stock last traded at $46.32 and had previously closed at $45.90.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 High-Value Companies With Triple-Digit Upside Potential
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- The 2 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD: Buy, Sell, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.