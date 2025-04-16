First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the March 15th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
QABA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 39,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,437. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $64.30.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3069 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
