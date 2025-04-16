First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the March 15th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

QABA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 39,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,437. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3069 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,099,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

