First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

