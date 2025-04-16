Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,280,000 after purchasing an additional 218,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after buying an additional 2,126,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,705,000 after buying an additional 1,121,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,452,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,554 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $212.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.58 and a 200-day moving average of $210.92. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.48.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

