Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,642 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 4.22% of Five Below worth $243,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,936.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five Below from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $154.47.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

