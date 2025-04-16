Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.28 and last traded at $79.84. Approximately 88,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,243,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.14.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $20.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 1,378.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.