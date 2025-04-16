Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FTCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,978. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

About Fortitude Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.