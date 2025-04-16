Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Down 3.7 %

Forward Industries stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Forward Industries has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.29.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 227.10%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

