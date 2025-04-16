Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 561.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.