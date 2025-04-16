Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Dbs Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

