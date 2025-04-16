FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 22,961 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.