Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Still a Buy?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.37 and last traded at $86.29. Approximately 1,869,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,778,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Futu Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Futu

The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $116,315,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in Futu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,118,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,453,000 after buying an additional 67,214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Futu by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 830,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 523,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $39,163,000.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

