Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Up 9.9% – What’s Next?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 736.50 ($9.75) and last traded at GBX 727.50 ($9.63). 5,957,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 662% from the average session volume of 782,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 662 ($8.76).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.70) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,060 ($14.03).

Get Future alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Future

Future Stock Performance

Future Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 843.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 902.06. The company has a market capitalization of £782.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.84%.

Future Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.