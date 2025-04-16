FY2025 EPS Estimates for MillerKnoll Lowered by Sidoti Csr

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for MillerKnoll in a research note issued on Friday, April 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for MillerKnoll’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for MillerKnoll’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

MLKN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti raised shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLKN

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MLKN opened at $16.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 939.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 574,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 56.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,861 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.