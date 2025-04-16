FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Keyera Issued By Raymond James

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera in a report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Keyera alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEY. TD Securities set a C$45.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.77.

Keyera Stock Up 1.2 %

KEY opened at C$41.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$34.38 and a 12 month high of C$47.90.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.