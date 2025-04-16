FY2026 EPS Estimate for Sienna Senior Living Cut by Analyst

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a report issued on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIA. TD Securities set a C$20.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.86.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

TSE SIA opened at C$16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.20. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$12.62 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.17.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 232.73%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

