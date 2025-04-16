FY2027 Earnings Forecast for AWR Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for American States Water in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the year. The consensus estimate for American States Water’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2028 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE AWR opened at $79.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.56. American States Water has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in American States Water by 2,173.9% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,687. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

