GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $534,000 Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $102.63 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.67 and a 52 week high of $150.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average is $127.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.