GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 13,000 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 670.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The company had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

