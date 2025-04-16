GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 189,555 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,555 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $51,535,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,269,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in Sirius XM by 597.7% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 981,517 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,339,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,269,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,747,000 after purchasing an additional 317,289 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

