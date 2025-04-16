GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 14,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. This trade represents a 75.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. This represents a 0.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently -17.86%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.