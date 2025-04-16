Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.80% of Cavco Industries worth $29,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total transaction of $1,014,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,362.48. The trade was a 41.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total value of $2,115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $4,140,833. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $475.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.03. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $544.08. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

