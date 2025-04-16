Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of Churchill Downs worth $18,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $102.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

