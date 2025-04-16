Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.57 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of Timken worth $19,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Timken by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 25,983.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

