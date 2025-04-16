Gabelli Funds LLC Has $24.12 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Henry Schein worth $24,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $82.49.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

