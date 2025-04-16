Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $27,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $695,716,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,733,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,778,000 after acquiring an additional 172,340 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,097,000 after purchasing an additional 158,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.29.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $597.65 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $638.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $737.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

