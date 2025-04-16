Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 8,135 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.99% of Spectrum Brands worth $22,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.81. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPB. UBS Group decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.57.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

