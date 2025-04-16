Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 8,900 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.55% of H.B. Fuller worth $20,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 79.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,952,000 after buying an additional 324,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 28,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 127,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on H.B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,310. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $87.67.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

