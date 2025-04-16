Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $21,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,130,000 after buying an additional 941,858 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Copart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,042,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

