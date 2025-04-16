Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.92% of Materion worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Materion by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Materion by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Trading Down 1.5 %

Materion stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 268.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.52. Materion Co. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $125.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.21%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

