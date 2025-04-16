Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $11.37 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $214.60 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $220.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.