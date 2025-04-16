Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.64% of Cheesecake Factory worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,553,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,687.36. The trade was a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $5,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

