Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.75% of Minerals Technologies worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,276,000 after acquiring an additional 527,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 204,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Minerals Technologies from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

