Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of J. M. Smucker worth $17,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $98.77 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -179.25%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.