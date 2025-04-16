Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,740 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DD opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.