Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 35,136 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,136 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.26% of Mirion Technologies worth $10,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIR stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

