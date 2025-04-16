Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 552.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

FTCS stock opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

