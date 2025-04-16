Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 967 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,711,000 after acquiring an additional 277,315 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 159,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $63.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

