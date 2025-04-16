Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in American Electric Power by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.37.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.77.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

