Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs makes up approximately 1.5% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.09% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $561.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.46.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

