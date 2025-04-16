Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 76,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $26.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 7.3%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

