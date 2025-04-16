Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $421,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

