Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 114,931 Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Agora as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Agora by 1,988.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Agora by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Agora

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

